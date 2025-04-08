Francesca Farago Says She Was Offered Money to Do the Hailey Bieber Trend on Social Media "They offered me a decent amount of money to do it." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 8 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@francescafarago

It's no secret that influencers and content creators make a killing from posting content and sharing commission-based videos. According to Francesca Farago, known for being an influencer but also a reality TV star from Too Hot to Handle, influencers also get paid to share videos of themselves doing the Hailey Bieber trend. The trend involves taking a video of yourself and pretending or admitting that you got your boyfriend by "stalking" them after you cut to a video of Hailey.

This is similar to how some of the internet is convinced that it's the way Hailey began dating Justin before they were eventually married. The trend came about after TikToks surfaced showing that Hailey may have had a crush on Justin prior to even meeting him (and while he was in a relationship with Selena Gomez). According to Francesca, although the trend is "mean," it's something that other influencers have been able to monetize.

Francesca Farago says influencers are paid to do the Hailey Bieber trend on social media.

Francesca shared a video on Snapchat, which was then shared on Reddit, where she revealed that she was offered "a decent amount of money" to do the trend with her fiancé in the video. She says she declined, but she explained that influencers are often offered payment to make content using a certain sound, song, or trend that someone created on social media.

For Francesca, however, the Hailey Bieber trend is a little too personal. Although Francesca doesn't know Hailey in real life, she declined to do the trend, even with a monetary offer in place. In her video, Francesca explains that it's just too mean, and that even if it is a little funny to some, that doesn't outweigh the fact that it pokes fun at Hailey.

"Even if it's, like, still funny, lighthearted, whatever, it's low-key not," Francesca said in her Snapchat video. "I don't know, maybe I'm just being dramatic, but I feel like, just because she's a new mom, it's, like, so mean to have this much hate on her."

Francesca reveals how influencers get offers to make content.

Elsewhere in the video, Francesca reveals that influencers across social media platforms are given offers when it comes to making all sorts of content. While you might expect that for influencers who post about different products as ads on Instagram or TikTok, it extends to making videos using songs that other users want to go viral.