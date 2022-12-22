Steelers Legend Franco Harris Died Unexpectedly at 72 — Who Were His Parents?

Just two days after the NFL world lost one of the greatest to ever step on the football field, Franco's family issued a statement and said that "beyond his incredible career with the NFL, Franco represents what is best in humanity: kindness, charity, decency, and humility. ... We know he has touched so many of you, and we mourn with you."

As we honor his legacy with the Steelers, let's look back at his upbringing — who were Franco Harris's parents?