Fans of Late 'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Look for Ways to Honor Him — Will There Be a Public Funeral?

Frank's death was announced by former co-host Mike Wolfe.

Updated Oct. 1 2024, 12:25 p.m. ET

Frank Fritz
Source: instagram/@frankfritz_

On Oct. 1, fans of American Pickers were devastated to learn that beloved former co-host Frank Fritz had passed away. His untimely death, the cause of which has not yet been made public, was announced by former co-star and personal friend Mike Wolfe, who was by his bedside when Frank died.

"It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night," Mike said on Instagram. "I love you, buddy, and will miss you so much. I know you're in a better place."

Following the announcement of his passing, which occurred after years of health struggles, fans are looking for ways to honor one of their favorite TV stars. Will Frank have a public funeral service? Here's what we know.

American pickers hosts
Source: instagram/@mikewolfeamericanpicker
Will Frank Fritz have a public funeral?

All over the internet, friends, family members, and colleagues have been pouring their hearts out in tribute to Frank, including fellow American Pickers stars Danielle Colby and Robert Wolfe. And now, fans are searching through their heartfelt messages to find more information on how to honor Frank themselves.

Will the American Pickers star have a public funeral?

As of writing, there has been no information shared regarding the possibility of a public funeral. However, that doesn't mean that there won't be any way for fans to show their respect. Some families of celebrities who have passed opt for live-streamed funeral services to give fans a way to view the celebration of life from afar, and it's possible that Frank's family will do the same.

Others sometimes urge folks to send donations to a certain charity or organization in lieu of flowers, which could be another way for fans to share their support.

For now, though, fans can continue to honor his memory through sweet messages on social media.

