Frankie Grande Went Through a Major Surgery The actor and dancer will take some time away from the stage in order to recover from the procedure. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 24 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET

As his career goes on, Frankie Grande continues to prove that he is ready for any challenge. The actor and dancer is always looking for projects that will take his career to the next level, stealing the spotlight any chance he gets.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Frankie go through surgery? Here's what we know about the situation that sent Ariana Grande's half-brother to the hospital. It could take a while for Frankie to return to his career. Medical interventions are complicated, and people need the proper time to heal before they can get back to their routine.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Frankie Grande go through surgery?

Frankie is one of the artists who likes to set the record straight through his own voice. Instead of waiting for the media to report on what happened to him, the artist used his Instagram account to clear the air. The actor suffers from pain and neurological symptoms related to pressure on the nerves in his neck. The surgery was performed in order to relieve some of this pressure, allowing Frankie to live without pain.

The post from the performer reads: "They removed bone and tissue that were compressing the nerves, giving my spinal cord, disks, and radiating nerves the space it needs to heal and function properly." Everything will be OK. Frankie is aware of how the procedure might have looked concerning for his fans, which is why the actor took some time to mention that he is expected to have a swift and healthy recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

Frankie is set to be up and running in no time. The artist has a very specific lifestyle to return to. In recent years, Frankie has been busy with television productions such as Henry Danger: The Movie and Big Brother 25.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

How is Frankie Grande related to Ariana Grande?

Some corners of the entertainment industry can be connected in unexpected ways. Frankie's last name is enough to alert anyone to the fact that his life is connected to Ariana's. It all comes down to their mother. Frankie is the son of Victor Marchione and Joan Grande. The CEO of Hose-McCann Communications is also the mother of the global pop superstar. The relationship between Ariana and Frankie allowed the dancer to attend the world premiere of Wicked.

Talent runs in the family. While Ariana fills stadiums with the reach of her talent, Frankie leaves everything on the dance floor and the sets of the productions in which he is cast. The respect and admiration between the half-siblings is palpable. The next step for Ariana is to finish her commitments related to the promotion of Wicked: For Good.