Barry Manilow's Stepdaughter Stays Away From the Spotlight The daughter of Garry Kief doesn't share the same lifestyle as the acclaimed performer. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 24 2025, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Everyone knows Barry Manilow from unforgettable hits such as "Copacabana," but not much is known about the performer's personal life. Just by looking at the magic he leaves on the stage, it becomes hard to imagine Barry in any sort of confusing situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Barry's stepdaughter? Here's everything we know about Kirsten Kief and what she works on. The young woman has decided to step away from the spotlight, which becomes even more impressive when remembering that both her father and her stepfather are celebrities known by many.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Barry Manilow's stepdaughter?

According to a report by People, there's more to Kirsten than meets the eye. The connection between her and Barry was established when the singer married her father, Garry. The union allowed two people who would otherwise be strangers to become family. But even if Barry likes to steal the show in every stage he steps on, his stepdaughter is very different. Not much is known about Kirsten's life because she likes to keep her privacy.

Kirsten and Barry have known each other ever since she was a toddler. Over the years, the relationship had the opportunity to grow. An interview with Michael Cavacini clears the air when it comes to the friendship between Kirsten and her stepfather. The journalist wanted to find out more about the pair's family dynamic.

Article continues below advertisement

Barry's statement reads: "Garry and I have been together going on 40 years, and we raised a daughter. She turned out to be a great, beautiful girl. ... Our relationship and my being gay — I've always been a proud gay man. I've always been very proud of Garry and I."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Barry Manilow faces the saddest challenge of his life.

Not every part of Barry's life can be connected to the way in which he shines on the stage. Some moments in life require grief. According to NBC, the artist has been diagnosed with lung cancer, forcing him to cancel some pending shows to get surgery. The announcement brings a sad day to the world of music. After entertaining audiences for more than four decades, one of the biggest singers in the world will need to confront a deadly disease.

That is not where the complications stop. The lungs are essential for someone to breathe or sing, making it very difficult for Barry to take the stage during his recovery process. The performer hasn't spoken out regarding his potential retirement. All fans can do for now is to wait while Barry finds a way in which he can return to what he does best. The entire planet is watching. A difficult diagnosis won't keep a star of Barry's caliber away from the audience that adores him.