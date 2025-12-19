Patrick Warburton's Kids Inherited His Talent The 'Family Guy' star was featured in a video in which his kids imitated his iconic performances. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 19 2025, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's common for families to work together in Hollywood. But while Patrick Warburton continues to share his talent with the world, the actor never expected his children to show off their own voice acting skills on the internet.

How many children does Patrick have? Here's what we know about the relationships the Family Guy star shares with his family. No one knows how to delight audiences like Patrick, and the charisma he leaves on the screen was evidently inherited by his kids.

How many children does Patrick Warburton have?

According to a report by Family Circle, Patrick has three sons and one daughter. All of the kids come from the actor's marriage to Cathy Jennings. The couple met back when they were in college. Their love story led to the creation of a beautiful family. Talon Warburton is the one who wants to follow in Patrick's footsteps. As a performer, Talon has appeared in Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate and a Guardians of the Galaxy animated series.

Talon is the Warburton kid with the most recognition from the industry. His brothers are Shane and Gabriel Warburton. While the other Warburton men don't seem as excited regarding the pursuit of a career in entertainment, social media videos have made it clear that they all get along. Alexandra Catherine Warburton is Patrick's daughter. Alexandra prefers to keep a low profile for everything she does.

Patrick even has grandchildren at this point. The Family Guy star is a working grandfather, and his grandchildren will be able to enjoy his legacy on the screen for years to come.

Patrick Warburton shares his voice acting talent with his children.

It is refreshing to see a charismatic Hollywood family sharing a wholesome moment together. The Warburtons went viral thanks to a video released by Disney, where Patrick can be seen going back to one of his most iconic roles. Kronk is a supporting character in The Emperor's New Groove. The charismatic and muscular sidekick is beloved by the public because of his unique sense of humor. Decades after the movie was released, Kronk remains popular with Disney audiences.

Patrick is aware of how many people recognize his voice thanks to Kronk. In the video shared by Disney, the actor can be seen repeating some of his lines alongside his sons. After Patrick is done with his return as Kronk, each one of his sons took turns in order to read the lines. The result is a wholesome combination of every Warburton man becoming Yzma's (Eartha Kitt) awkward assistant.