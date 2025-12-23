John Elway's Golf Cart Accident Ends With Fatality — What Happened? The tragedy occurred in April of 2025. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 23 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A new documentary about former NFL quarterback John Elway dropped on Netflix on Dec. 22, 2025, and the film details a tragic golf accident that ended in a fatality. Elway was the quarterback for the Denver Broncos for his entire 19-year career in the league before retiring in 1999.

John was also inducted into the Football Hall of Fame and is a two-time Super Bowl champion, but the golf cart accident he was in on April 26, 2025, is all anyone is talking about. So, what happened?



John Elway's golf cart accident ended in tragedy.

On April 26, John was driving a golf cart at the Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif., after leaving a private function sponsored by the Vuori clothing line, per 9News. John and several others — including his friend and agent, Jeff Sperbeck — headed to John's house, which was a quarter mile away from the Madison Club. Jeff was riding on the back of the cart John was driving when he fell off and slammed his head against the asphalt, and John called 911.

According to NBCLA, John told the dispatcher, "We're on a golf cart, and he fell off the golf cart. ... He was on the back, and he fell off the golf cart." Jeff was rushed to the hospital, but he died as a result of the blunt force trauma he experienced in the freak accident.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: Jeff Sperbeck who was the business partner, friend and former agent of #Broncos HOF QB John Elway, passed away today from injuries sustained during a freak golf cart accident. The golf cart was being driven by Elway. pic.twitter.com/e8OJaJ8Gsq — JPA (@jasrifootball) April 30, 2025

Jeff was placed on life support so that the doctors could remove his organs for donation. He died on April 30. Jeff had managed John's career with the Denver Broncos since 1990, and the agent spent 30 years managing more than 100 players in the NFL. The late sports agent helped John build his business empire, which included car dealerships, a Napa Valley winery, and restaurants.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said that John was not intoxicated while driving the golf cart, and he was not slurring his words. “I listened to the entire 911 call,’’ said the sheriff. “He was very articulate. He was very responsive. He was not slurring his words. He was not hesitating in his response with the dispatcher. It was a normal urgent conversation.” John was not charged with Jeff's death, which was ruled as accidental due to blunt head trauma.

Statement from John Elway:

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck. There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me. My… pic.twitter.com/idRixJ29Az — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2025

“It’s over,’’ added Bianco. "We’ve talked to everyone involved, and we found nothing new. There was nothing criminal; it was what we’ve been saying all along, that this was a tragic accident."

John released a statement following his friend's death. "I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner, and agent Jeff Sperbeck. There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me," John wrote on X.