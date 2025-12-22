From Super Bowls to Business Moves: How John Elway Built His Massive Wealth Super Bowls made him a legend. Business instincts made him insanely wealthy. John Elway mastered both worlds. By Darrell Marrow Published Dec. 22 2025, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

John Elway built one of the most enduring legacies in professional football, and decades after his final snap, his net worth continues to grow. Elway’s football journey began long before his NFL fame. A standout athlete at Stanford University, he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft. After a famous trade from the Baltimore Colts, Elway joined the Denver Broncos, where he spent his entire 16-season career from 1983 to 1998.

He led the Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances, finally capturing championships in Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII, the latter earning him Super Bowl MVP honors. He retired following that second title as the winningest quarterback in NFL history at the time, finishing with 148 career victories, according to his Broncos profile. Meanwhile, his financial empire was growing. Elway has a substantial net worth thanks to his time as a player and coach.



What is John Elway’s net worth?

John has an estimated net worth of $145 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth comes from a combination of his NFL earnings and decades of successful business ventures. He earned nine Pro Bowl selections, won the 1987 NFL MVP award, and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. According to The Big Lead, John earned roughly $47 million in Broncos salary and bonuses over 16 seasons.

He later sold his Colorado car dealerships for $82.5 million in 1997, per Audacy. In addition to that venture, John built restaurant and wine businesses — including John Elway’s Steakhouse and the co-founding of the 7Cellars wine label.

John Elways Former NFL player and executive Net worth: $145 million John Elway is a former professional athlete turned NFL executive. He later started a slate of successful business ventures, contributing to his massive net worth. Birth name: John Elway Birthday: June 28, 1960 Birthplace: Port Angeles, Washington Spouse: Paige Green (m. 2009)

Where John Elway’s life and legacy stand today.

In 2011, John returned to the Broncos’ front office. He became General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations, eventually serving as team president. Under his leadership, Denver reached two more Super Bowls and won Super Bowl 50. He also played a central role in signing quarterback Peyton Manning. According to the NFL, John stepped back from day-to-day duties in 2021 and concluded his tenure as a consultant in 2023.

The former athlete also dealt with some personal tragedy. In April, John was involved in a golf cart accident at a private club in La Quinta, California. According to ESPN, John’s longtime friend, business partner, and agent, Jeff Sperbeck, fell from the moving cart. Sperbeck was hospitalized and later died from his injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office ruled it an accident and announced that no criminal charges would be filed.