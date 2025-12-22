John Elway's Wife Has Her Own History With the NFL That Happened Well Before She Met Him John Elway was married twice and he has four kids with his first wife. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 22 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@paigeelway

Even if you aren't an NFL fan, you have probably heard the name John Elway before. That's because, at least according to Broncos fans, John is a football legend. And those who have followed his career on and off throughout the years might be a little curious about who his wife is and what his private life is like.

John began playing for the NFL in 1983 with the Denver Broncos, despite early interest from the Indianapolis Colts. He would play his entire career in the NFL with the Broncos and later work for the team as a general manager. Outside of his long career with football at the center of it, though, John was married twice and divorced once, so who is his wife now?

John Elway met his wife in 2005.

Although John and his wife, Paige Green, met in 2005, they didn't start dating until years later. The Denver Post reported that the couple met at a celebrity golf tournament. However, John didn't reach out to her until he saw her again, this time on an infomercial. Apparently, it was a sign from above that the pair should meet up again. And then, in 2009, they got married.

In 2008, when Paige spoke to The Denver Post, she shared few details on her relationship with the former Broncos quarterback. However, she did say, in reference to their first date, "it got good enough that I moved to Denver a year later." Although Paige and John did not have kids together, she is the step-mom to his four kids from his previous marriage with ex Janet Buchan. Per Us Weekly, John and Janet were married for 18 years before they divorced in 2002.

Although Paige is married to an NFL Hall of Famer, her Instagram shows that she might prefer to keep a low profile more often than not. According to her bio, she is a proud dog mom. She also posts about her adult step-children often. In 2023, she shared a photo of herself with John and his son, Jack Elway, and his wife, Madeline Elway.

In the caption, Paige wrote, "So proud of Jack Elway and his partner, Kyle, for winning the Cherry Hills Centennial golf tournament! I love my family!" She also promoted John's daughter, Juliana Elway's, clothing business on Instagram. Outside of that, she helped John found the Elway Foundation, and they have worked together for local charities.

Paige Green used to be an NFL cheerleader.

Paige and John didn't meet through football, but there's a chance they might have, if things had been different for their individual paths. Before Paige met John at the celebrity golf tournament, she was an Oakland Raiders cheerleader. It's not totally clear when she stopped cheering, but she often posts about being a former Raiderette and shares photos from her time with the team.