Who Is Russell Brand’s Wife? Inside His Marriage to Laura Gallacher Long before tabloids tracked his love life, Russell Brand met the woman who would later become second his wife. By Darrell Marrow Published Dec. 24 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Following a string of controversies, fans of Russell Brand continue to question his love life. The comedian once had a whirlwind romance with singer Katy Perry. They married in 2010 and later divorced, a highly public split that kept Russell's personal life in the headlines for years.

Article continues below advertisement

After ending his marriage to Katy, Russell returned to a romance that began much earlier. He reconnected with Laura Gallacher, whom he first met years before, and the relationship eventually led to marriage. Here’s a look at Russell's marriage to Laura and how many children the couple shares together.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Brand met his current wife before his marriage to Katy Perry.

Russell married Laura in August 2017 during an intimate church ceremony near their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. According to People, the couple kept the wedding small, inviting only close friends and family. Their daughter, who was about nine months old at the time, attended the ceremony. Their love story, however, did not begin in 2017. Laura and Russell first met in 2007 after Laura’s sister, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, introduced them.

“We met when she was 19 and I was 30. She fully loves me for what I am. She’s not interested in the famous person at all,” Russell told Stylist, per People. “We went out with each other, we loved each other very much, but I was [in a phase where] I thought the world was an amusement park made out of orgasms.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

The pair dated briefly before splitting. Russell then entered a very public chapter of his life when he married Katy. Meanwhile, Laura moved in a different direction during that time. She studied art and later worked in London, managing restaurants and nightclubs. Eventually, she shifted back into a creative lane, focusing on lifestyle blogging and writing.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2015, Laura and Russell found their way back to each other after a chance encounter. Laura said they reconnected during a walk by a canal in East London on what she described as one of the most emotional days of her life. “My ex had literally moved out of our flat that day and I was heartbroken, with mascara running down my face,” Laura told Grazia. “A friend dragged me out on a walk to the canal in East London, where I’d never been in my life, and as we came onto the footpath, Russell was standing there, like he’d organized it.”

Who is Laura Brand?

Laura has built her own lane as an author and illustrator, carving out success in the kids-and-family space. She has written several books, including The Joy Journal for Magical Everyday Play and Slow Down and Be Here Now.

Article continues below advertisement