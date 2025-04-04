Where Does Russell Brand Live? From English Estates to a Florida Gulf Coast Retreat Russell Brand and his family relocated in to the U.S. in 2025 to avoid being "attacked" by British authorities. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 4 2025, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For years, Russell Brand was one of Britain’s most unpredictable public figures — known for his sharp wit, rapid-fire delivery, and transformation from celebrity comic to spiritual commentator. As of 2025, however, his family relocated, and he no longer lives in the U.K. So, where does Russel Brand live?

Turns out, as of April 2025, this question isn’t just popping up as a matter of celebrity interest. People are curious about his living arrangements because he moved to the United States amid being investigated for serious crimes including assault and rape. In April 2025, he was officially charged with a court date looming over his head. So, questions of his location and if he could stay in the United States reached an all-time high.

So, where does Russell Brand live as of 2025?

As of early 2025, he lives in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. — a small, upscale coastal town along the Gulf of Mexico. The move was first reported by The Sun, which confirmed that Russell and his wife, Laura Gallacher, purchased a £1.9 million ($2.4 million) bungalow in the area. Known for its calm beaches and privacy, Santa Rosa Beach is far removed from the busy streets of London or the Hollywood spotlight.

Russell's shift to a quieter life has been years in the making. After previously living in London’s affluent Hampstead neighborhood — including a well-known home he shared with pop star Katy Perry during their short-lived marriage — he moved to the countryside. In 2016, he bought a sprawling Victorian estate in Henley-on-Thames for £3.3 million ($4.25 million). That property became home for Russell and Laura as they raised their family away from the public eye.

Will his legal situation force him to leave the United States?

On April 4, 2025, the Crown Prosecution Service in the United Kingdom announced that Russell had been formally charged with multiple offenses involving rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault. The charges involve alleged incidents that occurred between 1999 and 2005. These charges follow a 2023 investigation in which multiple women came forward with allegations against him. Russell has denied all wrongdoing, stating publicly that all his past relationships have been consensual.

With a court appearance scheduled for May 2, 2025, the fact that Russell now lives in Florida has raised questions about extradition. The United States and the United Kingdom maintain a long-standing extradition treaty, meaning U.K. authorities could request his return if necessary. So far, no official request has been confirmed, and there’s no indication that Russell plans to avoid appearing in court.

As of April 2025, Russell and his family still reside in the state of Florida. Whether he remains in the United States or relocates to the U.K. will depend heavily on the outcome of his upcoming legal proceedings. Naturally, many also wonder if his family will relocate again if he ends up spending time behind bars in the U.K. For now, whether Russell and his family remain residents of the United States is a bit of a mystery.