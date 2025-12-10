Frankie Muniz Says His Political Beliefs Make Him a "Rarity" "I definitely think I am a rarity in Hollywood in that I don’t just march to that same beat." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 10 2025, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @The Joe Vulpis Podcast

From 2000 to 2006, Malcolm in the Middle had the United States in a chokehold. Starring Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, and other stars, the sitcom embodied the feeling of families in the 1990s, injecting humor and heart. It's been a long time since the series ended, but the fandom is as enthusiastic as ever.

Except, perhaps, Frankie himself, who isn't super fond of his beloved character, Malcolm. Frankie has opened up about his politics, his thoughts on Malcolm and more, in recent years. Here's a look at what we know about a few topics that may surprise you.

Frankie Muniz's politics may surprise you.

Malcolm in the Middle addressed a variety of topics that Americans hold near and dear to their heart. In 2017, Vice published an article examining the anti-capitalist, pro-leftist themes in the series, shining a light on how a poor family's struggles, while funny and relatable, were a condemnation of the status quo.

So, it may surprise you to learn that Frankie holds opposing viewpoints. In 2015, he sat down for an interview with The Daily Caller and dropped the bomb: He's a right-wing politico. He explained, "I definitely think I am a rarity in Hollywood in that I don’t just march to that same beat … I’m definitely to the right" (excerpts via Washington Examiner).

But, he added, he doesn't talk about it often. "I’m just an actor. When I hear actors and celebrities talking about a cause or whatever it may be, they are just an actor," he said. "I don’t know why all of a sudden their opinion matters so much. So I’m doing what I do best, I’m an actor and enjoying my life. But me personally, I love politics. I love this country and I want to contribute in any way possible."

In 2025, he drew criticism after being photographed talking to Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a controversial right-wing figure who has been accused of racial profiling and mistreating prisoners (per Los Angeles Times).

Happy Birthday to Malcolm in the Middle star actor, Frankie Muniz! I became a fan of Frankie when he visited me at my Sheriff's office to show support. pic.twitter.com/QfGVeNN7WF — Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) December 8, 2025 Source: X / @ReakSheriffJoe

Did you know that Frankie isn't fond of his 'Malcom in the Middle' character?

So, knowing that his politics counter the underlying theme of Malcolm in the Middle, it may surprise you less to learn that he doesn't actually like his character, Malcolm.

In February 2025, he told People that his wife Paige finally watched the series a few years ago. She turned to him and said, "You weren't acting at all, you are literally Malcolm." To which Frankie says he replied, "I don't know how to take that because Malcolm sucked." He told the outlet, "He was the worst character on that show!"

