Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Disney Fans React After 'Freaky Friday' Sequel With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Is Confirmed A 'Freaky Friday' sequel starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis is reportedly in the works. Check out our favorite fan reactions! By Gabrielle Bernardini May 11 2023, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Well, it seems like another fortune cookie will be opened. News broke in May 2023 that the popular 2003 film, Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis will be getting a sequel. The actors are reportedly set to reprise their roles as mother and daughter in the body-swap movie more than 20 years later, several outlets confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2023 interview with The New York Times, Jamie told the publication that while promoting Halloween Ends, she was repeatedly asked about potentially reprising her role in a Freaky Friday sequel. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made,’” the actor said. With Lindsay also "open" to a sequel, it seems Disney decided to strike while the iron was hot — Elyse Hollander is reportedly confirmed to pen the sequel script.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, how do fans feel about a Freaky Friday sequel? Keep reading to find out our favorite social media reactions.

A 'Freaky Friday' sequel is in the works. Check out our favorite fan reactions!

With a Freaky Friday sequel in the works, fans of the 2003 movie can't help but share their excitement on social media. One Twitter user posted the infamous Spider-Man picture to capture the essence of "switching bodies" again.

Article continues below advertisement

Them when they switch bodies again: pic.twitter.com/nZbVFU3RzE — H4TW (@_h4tw) May 10, 2023

This Twitter user hopes Jodie Foster, who starred in the original Freaky Friday in 1976, will make a cameo appearance in the Disney sequel.

Article continues below advertisement

Can Jodie Foster make a cameo, please? — Nikos Leverenz (@nikosleverenz) May 11, 2023

Offering a possible storyline for the upcoming sequel, this Twitter user says that the movie should include Lindsay Lohan's character having a daughter, and the three women swap places with one another.

Article continues below advertisement

It should be a Freaky Friday with Lindsay Lohan's character's daughter too, then the three of them swop — Mestre Ensinador Jr. (@flowhannesburg) May 11, 2023

Not every fan of the 2003 movie is excited for the characters to be rebooted in a sequel. This Twitter user thinks a follow-up film will "ruin a masterpiece."

Article continues below advertisement

Oh no, they’re about to ruin a masterpiece — blondepineut (@tweetsdepineut) May 11, 2023