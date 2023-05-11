Fans React After 'Freaky Friday' Sequel With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Is Confirmed
A 'Freaky Friday' sequel starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis is reportedly in the works. Check out our favorite fan reactions!
Well, it seems like another fortune cookie will be opened.
News broke in May 2023 that the popular 2003 film, Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis will be getting a sequel. The actors are reportedly set to reprise their roles as mother and daughter in the body-swap movie more than 20 years later, several outlets confirmed.
In a 2023 interview with The New York Times, Jamie told the publication that while promoting Halloween Ends, she was repeatedly asked about potentially reprising her role in a Freaky Friday sequel.
“Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made,’” the actor said. With Lindsay also "open" to a sequel, it seems Disney decided to strike while the iron was hot — Elyse Hollander is reportedly confirmed to pen the sequel script.
So, how do fans feel about a Freaky Friday sequel? Keep reading to find out our favorite social media reactions.
With a Freaky Friday sequel in the works, fans of the 2003 movie can't help but share their excitement on social media. One Twitter user posted the infamous Spider-Man picture to capture the essence of "switching bodies" again.
This Twitter user hopes Jodie Foster, who starred in the original Freaky Friday in 1976, will make a cameo appearance in the Disney sequel.
Offering a possible storyline for the upcoming sequel, this Twitter user says that the movie should include Lindsay Lohan's character having a daughter, and the three women swap places with one another.
Not every fan of the 2003 movie is excited for the characters to be rebooted in a sequel. This Twitter user thinks a follow-up film will "ruin a masterpiece."
With Lindsay and Jamie set to reprise their roles in a sequel film, we can't help but be excited about Freaky Friday 2 — and for more feel-good selfless love storylines.