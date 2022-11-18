Freddie Prinze Jr. Gets to Celebrate His Heritage in Netflix's 'Christmas With You'

While Freddie isn't busy being total couple goals with his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar (they've been married for 20 years and counting), he can be found starring in the latest Netflix Christmas movie, Christmas With You.

The actor noted in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment that he was happy the film finally gave him the chance to showcase his heritage. What is Freddie's ethnicity? Read on for more details about how he has dealt with pushback about his ethnicity for years.