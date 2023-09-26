Home > Viral News > Influencers FunnyMike and Jaliyah Are the Internet's Cutest Couple — Their Love Story Started Online The internet loves comedian FunnyMike and his longtime girlfriend Jaliyah Monet. Here's a breakdown of their relationship timeline! By Pretty Honore Sep. 26 2023, Published 7:57 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@funnymikevideos

The couple welcomed a baby girl in September 2023 and also share two other children together. Louisiana’s own FunnyMike, once known as 22 Savage, gained popularity on social media by posting pranks and parodies on YouTube.

Since then, he’s amassed a following who not only keeps up with his comedy career but his personal life, too. He and his longtime girlfriend Jaliyah Monet had a baby in September of 2023. After the birth of their bouncing baby girl, fans want to know more about their relationship. For example, how long have Mike and Jaliyah been together? Read on for a peek at their relationship timeline!

Here’s a timeline of FunnyMike and JaliyahMonet’s relationship.

In a years-old video, Jaliyah shared the truth about how she first met her man. Much like many other modern love stories, Mike and Jaliyah’s started on social media. Although the two had never met in person, the one-day couple was friends on Snapchat, where Mike often sent Jaliyah flirty messages.

Eventually, Mike just so happened to be in the market for a new iPad, and Jaliyah worked at a phone store that sold Apple products. At the time, they didn’t have the model he wanted in stock, so that wasn’t the last time he’d walk into the store.

After the second link, both Jaliyah and Mike were smitten. He sent flowers and a teddy bear to her job and the rest was history. They went on their first real date on Mike’s birthday, which assured Jaliyah that they were locked in. Ever since then, the couple has lived happily ever after. Along with the baby that they had in September, Mike and Jaliyah also have two other children. Here’s what we know about the family of four!

How many kids do FunnyMike and his girlfriend Jaliyah have? The couple welcomed their third child!

Mike and Jaliyah made the announcement that they were welcoming their first child together in 2018. The following year, Jaliyah gave birth to a daughter named Londyn. Not long after, Jaliyah popped out with another baby bump. They had their second kid, a son named MacArthur “MJ” Johnson Jr., in 2020.