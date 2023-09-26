Home > Viral News > Influencers Funny Mike and Jaliyah Monet Revealed They Expanded Their Family Once Again YouTubers Funny Mike and Jaliyah Monet are parents of three children. Fans are curious about their net worth and relationship status. By Elizabeth Randolph Sep. 26 2023, Published 5:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jaliyahh/bb.ny

The Gist: YouTube influencers Funny Mike and Jaliyah Monet launched their YouTube channel, “The MJ Family,” in 2017. The pair have since shared their relationship and three kids with the world. Fans are concerned that Jaliyah and Mike have broken up again since their previous split in 2020.

In May 2023, Jaliyah and Funny Mike announced they were expanding their family after several years of dating. The announcement shocked some fans, who wondered how many children the couple plan on having moving forward. So, how many kids do Funny Mike and Jaliyah have? Here’s the scoop on their adorable family, net worth, and relationship status!

Funny Mike and Jaliyah Monet welcomed another baby in September 2023 — Meet their kids.

Mike and Jaliyah have a total of three beautiful children. The couple, who reportedly had their first date on Mike’s birthday, are the proud parents of London, born in 2019, and MJ, born in 2020.

After a few years of raising their back-to-back babies, Jaliyah and Mike welcomed their third child into the world. Mike posted several photos on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, to confirm the couple’s daughter, Germany, was born. “She’s here 💝 ~𝓖𝓮𝓻𝓶𝓪𝓷𝔂 10:33 am,” Mike captioned the post of Germany’s adorable photos.

Jaliyah, who owns an online jewelry shop called Jaliyah Jewelry, didn’t post any content about her and Mike’s new baby. The influencer’s most recent post happened in July 2023, when she flaunted her baby bump in an Instagram slideshow.

“Ft. Bump🤍,” Jaliyah captioned her photo.

The couple’s net worth proves they can afford their growing family.

Since Mike and Jaliyah announced being parents to baby number three, their fans have questioned how many times the young couple plans to have children. Underneath Jaliyah’s July 2023 post, a fan asked, “How many y’all want?” with another stating, “Mike ain’t playing 😭.”

While neither Mike nor Jaliyah has responded to the question, the YouTubers’ combined net worth proves they’re doing just fine.

Mike’s estimated net worth alone was reportedly $3 million in 2020. He has since continued growing his following on YouTube and social media, so there’s a chance he’s worth a lot more these days. Jaliyah also makes some earnings from their MJ Family content, which currently resides on Mike’s channel.

Are Funny Mike and Jaliyah still together?

During their celebration of their new baby, Germany, Funny Mike, and Jaliyah’s fans questioned if the longtime pair were a couple or happily co-parenting. After sharing their baby girl’s first Instagram photo, Mike released a video on his Instagram account of him and Jaliyah in the hospital waiting for Germany to arrive.

Mike turned the camera on Jaliyah in multiple clips as she walked around the hospital room. He also showed a still image of the baby coming out and the doctor cutting the umbilical cord and bringing Germany to Jaliyah.

Jaliyah commented on Mike’s video and said: “Family🥹🥹🫶🏽love you❤️❤️.” Amid several congratulations, one user begged for Mike and Jaliyah to get back together, as neither seem to post one another.

“MAC PLEASE STOP PLAYING WITH JALIYAH HEART,” a fan begged on Instagram. “WE LOVE YALL TOGETHER. AND JALIYAH, PLEASE DO MORE PRANKS ON MAC 💛🥰 LOVE YALL TO DEATH.”