Internet Comedian FunnyMike's Family of Four is now a Family of Five — Meet His Kids' Mother!

FunnyMike's girlfriend Jaliyah revealed that they're welcoming their third child in 2023. We have details on the baby's name, gender, and more! By Pretty Honore Aug. 31 2023, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Some of the most prolific creatives come from Louisiana. Let’s take me, for example. And then, there’s Grammy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste, actor Anthony Mackie, and TV producer Tyler Perry. Additionally, there are some local heroes who garnered fame on the internet versus mainstream media. FunnyMike is one of the content creators from Louisiana who has taken over the internet, and he’s no rookie in the game

He first gained popularity under the name 22 Savage, a play on the popular Atlanta rapper 21 Savage’s name. Since then, he’s garnered a massive following of more than 10 million followers across all of his social media platforms. With internet fame comes people wanting to get all up in your business, and everyone is dying to know more about FunnyMike. In 2023, news broke that he was expecting a baby with his girlfriend. But who is she? Find out!

Who is FunnyMike’s girlfriend Jaliyah Monet?

Several years after their love story first began, FunnyMike and his girlfriend Jaliyah Monet, are still locked in. Jaliyah, who is also popular on social media, is a vlogger and per her bio, a business owner, too. Her online shop, Jaliyah Jewelry, offers a selection of necklaces, bracelets, anklets, and rings. Mike and Jaliyah share two kids together, but soon, their family of four will become a family of five.

FunnyMike’s girlfriend Jaliyah Monet announced that she was pregnant with baby number three!

Jaliyah may be a woman of many talents, but she takes the most pride in being a mom. Mike and Jaliyah welcomed their first child, Londyn, in 2019 and their son, MJ, the following year. In May of 2023, the couple announced that they were expecting, yet again. In a Mother’s Day post on Instagram, Jaliyah captioned a photo of her growing baby bump: “So excited to be adding another to our bunch.”

“Being a mother is literally the best thing that has ever happened to me! I’m not perfect, but I try to do my best for my kids,” her post went on. “Some days are hard but I make [it] through because I want them to be happy and know how much they’re loved. I love my little besties.” So, is the influencer having a girl or a boy? Read on for details on the baby’s gender, due date, and name!

