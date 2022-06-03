God Save FX's 'Pistol' — Here's Why Critics Aren't Loving the Sex Pistols Biopic Miniseries

Of course, some critics ate up the totally mental ode to the Sex Pistols. Here's the thing, however: Even the positive reviews come with a "but."

Vanity Fair's Joy Press made sure to comment on how the series begins to lose itself "in the band's chaos." But she ultimately deemed Pistol "watchable right to the end, thanks to its visual brio and some fine performances."

She went on to note that "Pistol ultimately feels like a retold tale of filth and fury, signifying next to nothing." And yes, she meant that with a hint of love.