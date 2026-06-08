Chrishell Has Shared Details About Life With G Flip After Her Days on 'Selling Sunset' Chrishell and G Flip got married in 2023. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 8 2026, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gflip

Although she announced her exit from Selling Sunset after being one of the OG real estate agents for the entire run of the Netflix series, Chrishell Stause still has people asking about her private life. Now, they want to know if she and G Flip are still together. Chrishell shared her relationship with the Australian singer, whose real name is Georgia Claire Flip, in Season 6 of the show.

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But now that Chrishell is no longer on Selling Sunset, what is her relationship status with her longtime partner? The pair got married in 2023, and they have shared updates about their life together from time to time. Naturally, they haven't exactly hidden where they stand now, after the cameras stopped rolling for Chrishell.

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Are Chrishell and G Flip still together?

Just in case any of Chrishell's Selling Sunset fans were worried about her getting a happily ever after, it looks like she and G Flip are still going strong. According to Chrishell's Instagram, they attended the Las Culturistas Culture Awards in May 2026. Before that, Chrishell posted about G Flip's music going viral after their song was featured in an episode of the Prime Video hit series Off Campus.

"So excited for my love @gflip having the biggest viral moment from being used in THAT scene in @offcampusonprime," Chrishell posted, along with a selfie with G Flip and other photos commemorating the huge accomplishment for her partner. "In Hannah, Garrett & G we trust! Streaming "Bed on Fire" has been proven to manifest great s*x."

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In September 2026, G Flip spoke to People about their love for Chrishell and how the pair decided on a whim to have a new wedding every year to celebrate their anniversary after their 2023 nuptials. Yes, really. G Flip told the outlet that it started off as a joke, but it became a tradition for them.

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"So, now I think we've just continued the tradition of renewing our vows every July, but I think now the scale is going to get crazy because now Chrishell's like, 'I want to do an emo wedding next year,'" G Flip shared. They also said that they were all for that, and in the past, the couple even had one of their additional weddings set in a castle they found on AirBNB. So it looks like they seem to keep things pretty interesting.

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Why did Chrishell leave 'Selling Sunset'?

In 2025, after Chrishell announced her plans to leave the show for good, she told Bustle that it was for her "mental health." She also shared that she is grateful to be in a place financially where she no longer needs the show either. So to step away from it and pursue her own business ventures without also filming the series made sense for her.