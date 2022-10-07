What Happened to Galadriel’s Husband on ‘The Rings of Power’?

In a Q&A with reporters about “The Eye,” The Rings of Power’s co-showrunner J.D. Payne addressed that uncertainty. “[Galadriel] says she never saw him again,” he said, per NME. “Ambiguous. And we know there are things that the two of them do together in terms of progeny that they will issue, realms they will found, all kinds of things. So it would be very hard to believe that she would never see him again. But let’s see.”

Potential spoilers for the rest of The Rings of Power ahead!