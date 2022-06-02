Some Viewers Aren't Sure They Want a Second Season of 'Generation Drag'
Discovery Plus premiered Generation Drag all at once and while some viewers couldn't get through all six episodes fast enough, others took to Twitter to accuse the show of exploiting children in a grooming fashion. Now, fans want to know if there will be a Season 2 of Generation Drag or if it's a one-off series. Right now given the fan reception, it's safe to say that viewers are split about the Discovery Plus show.
Generation Drag follows five teenagers as they gear up for their own coming out party as drag performers. One of them has a father struggling to understand the culture. Another has been ready for this experience for years. Even if some viewers are inspired by these kids, others are having a hard time not accusing producers for allegedly exploiting the kids.
Will there be a 'Generation Drag' Season 2?
Because Generation Drag is so new to Discovery Plus, there hasn't yet been word of a second season. But don't count it out just yet. The first season follows five teenagers, including one whose mother is the person who started the Dragutante non-profit organization and event. If there were to be a Season 2 of Generation Drag, the show could follow a new group of hopeful performers in the drag world.
The show is a learning experience for not only the kids, but their parents as well. Although some of the more open-minded parents of the Dragutante performers aren't as in need of understanding their kids, others are here to come out of their respective comfort zones to be there for their children in a way they might not have been before. Getting another season could mean more of that.
However, after watching some or all of the six episodes of Generation Drag, some viewers took to Twitter to accuse Discovery Plus of perpetuating a grooming culture, similar to that of childrens' pageants.
However, there is no evidence of the show or its producers using the teenagers in the show in that way and so far, it has garnered mixed reviews among viewers. And there are those who see Generation Drag as an inspiring series for young drag performers everywhere.
What is the Dragutante in 'Generation Drag'?
The Dragutante ball in Generation Drag is a take on the more traditional debutante balls that people from the south in the U.S. are familiar with. Except in this case, the event is made to help young drag kings and queens start out on their respective drag performing journeys.
The Dragutante ball was heard of before Generation Drag, though. It's not only the name of the event during which the teenagers perform on the Discovery Plus show, but it's also the name of a non-profit created to give young people in the LGBTQIA+ community a safe and creative platform.
According to its website, the idea is to give kids an entire day-long event that "creates an affirming place for future drag performers to experience the drag lifestyle behind the scenes, as well as on stage."
Generation Drag producer Tyra Banks told People ahead of the series premiere that she hoped the event in the show would help others gain a better understanding of the drag community.
"We thought that maybe those who don't understand may begin to understand, even if it was just a little bit," she told the outlet. "For those who shun this community, they might be able to find that these families are more like theirs than not. And for those struggling to navigate their place in the queer community, they will see they are not alone."
Generation Drag is now streaming on Discovery Plus.