Boxing Champion George Foreman Has Taken Multiple Trips Down the Aisle — Meet His Wife Who is George Foreman's wife? It can be hard to keep up with the former boxing champion's love life since he's been married multiple times. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 28 2023, Updated 12:52 p.m. ET

Before Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, or Evander Holyfield stepped on the boxing scene, George Foreman was dominating the sport. George aka Big George had a 30-year-long career that resulted in two heavyweight championships and an Olympic gold medal. Since George has retired from the sport, the icon has stepped into various fields including entrepreneurship and publishing.

The athlete, whose story is featured in the April 2023 film Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World, has fans curious his personal life. So, who is George Foreman’s wife? Here’s the tea on his current spouse and previous wives.

Source: Getty Images

Who is George Foreman’s wife?

As the legend Aaliyah said, if at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again. George Foreman has been married to his fifth wife, Mary Joan Martelly, since March 1985. According to The Famous People, the pair dated for a year before jumping the broom.

Mary hails from St. Lucia, an island in the Caribbean. The pair are parents to five children, George IV, George V, George VI, Leola, and Natalie. Per The Sun, the couple went on to adopt two children: Isabella Brandie Lilja in 2009 and Courtney Isaac in 2012.

Source: YouTube/University of Houston Law Center Mary Joan Martelly in 2014

The only time fans have seen the family was on the show Family Foreman, a 2008 TV Land series that highlighted George’s career as a boxer and father. Since then, the pair have done a solid job of staying out of the spotlight.

George Foreman has four ex-wives.

Before George Foreman married Mary Joan, he was coupled up with his fourth ex-wife, Andrea Skeete. The pair married in 1982. The marriage ran its course and the pair split in 1985, per Facts Ninja. George and Andrea share a son, George Foreman III, and a daughter, Freeda. Sadly, Freeda died in 2019.

Source: Getty Images George's daughter Freeda, who passed away in 2019

In September 1981, the retired boxer tied the knot with a woman named Sharon Goodson. The marriage was over by April the following year, and the pair did not welcome any children.

George Foreman previously jumped the broom with Cynthia Lewis. The pair initially tied the knot in October 1977, and divorced two years later in August 1979. The couple did not have children together.

Source: Getty Images

George’s first rodeo with marriage began in December 1971, when he married Adrienne Calhoun. Unfortunately, infidelity became an issue for the pair. Reportedly, George stepped out of the relationship and had an affair with a woman named Pamela Clay. Pamela is the mother of George’s eldest son, George Foreman Jr. Adrienne and George went their separate ways in February 1974. The couple shares one child — a daughter named Michi.