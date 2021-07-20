Geraldine Viswanathan Met Miles Robbins on the Set of 'Blockers' — Are They Still Dating?

In Season 3 of Miracle Workers, Geraldine Viswanathan plays Prudence Aberdeen, an ambitious photographer and the wife of a well-to-do man who's not afraid to voice concern about the education options available in the U.S. in the 1840s.

One of the fastest-rising stars out there, the Australia-born actress garnered an army of fans with appearances in hit movies like Blockers and The Broken Hearts Gallery. What's there to know about Geraldine's love life? Who is she dating?