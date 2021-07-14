Hey Cord-Cutters! Don't Worry — There Are Ways to Stream Season 3 of 'Miracle Workers'

Although Miracle Workers lives on TBS, we can luckily stream the first two seasons on HBO Max! Like Friends and Rick and Morty , HBO Max houses many shows that began on cable. So if we need a refresher, we can access our HBO Max accounts on any device or computer and check out Miracle Workers.

The first two seasons are based on stories by Simon Rich, who was an SNL writer. The third season, while it may not be based on a Simon Rich story, still has him involved.

It’ll take place along the Oregon Trail during the Wild West and will bring back returning stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass alongside Steve and Daniel. And joining the cast is none other than the hilarious Paul F. Tompkins.