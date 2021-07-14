Hey Cord-Cutters! Don't Worry — There Are Ways to Stream Season 3 of 'Miracle Workers'By Jamie Lerner
Jul. 13 2021, Published 10:25 p.m. ET
Viewers and critics alike loved the first two seasons of the Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi-led Miracle Workers, although it flew slightly under the radar. The first season centers around an employee of Heaven trying to save Earth when a run-down God decides to cancel the planet.
The second season goes in a different direction — the same cast is now in medieval times and instead of playing God, Steve Buscemi is a literal poop scooper. TBS’s Miracle Workers is actually an anthology series, so every season takes place in a different time and place, but with mostly the same cast. So how can we stream the third season of Miracle Workers?
The first two seasons of ‘Miracle Workers’ are available to stream on HBO Max.
Although Miracle Workers lives on TBS, we can luckily stream the first two seasons on HBO Max! Like Friends and Rick and Morty, HBO Max houses many shows that began on cable. So if we need a refresher, we can access our HBO Max accounts on any device or computer and check out Miracle Workers.
The first two seasons are based on stories by Simon Rich, who was an SNL writer. The third season, while it may not be based on a Simon Rich story, still has him involved.
It’ll take place along the Oregon Trail during the Wild West and will bring back returning stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass alongside Steve and Daniel. And joining the cast is none other than the hilarious Paul F. Tompkins.
There are a few ways to stream ‘Miracle Workers’ if you’re a cord-cutter.
If you don’t have access to cable or to a cable account, there are some ways to stream Miracle Workers, but they’re not free. AT&T TV has four packages that all include TBS. Then use the AT&T TV app to stream Miracle Workers. However, this option is pretty pricey at $69.99 per month — at that point, we might as well get cable.
Sling TV is another cheaper option at $35 per month, which also includes TBS. Sling also comes with 50 hours of DVR, which is a pretty sweet deal. The final option is Hulu + Live TV, but Miracle Workers, unfortunately, won’t stream on Hulu without the Live TV option.
If you do have access to a cable account, whether yours or a friend’s or an ex-partner’s, you can get full access to most cable channels' apps, TBS included. So in that case, just download the TBS app, sign in under your alias, and watch either “Live TV” or Miracle Workers on demand.
Is ‘Miracle Workers’ on Netflix or Hulu?
Well, Miracle Workers isn’t technically on either streaming service. For now, it lives on HBO Max, so it’s not currently on Netflix or Hulu. However, it will be on Hulu + Live TV, so if you have the whole Hulu package with all the extras, then it’ll be possible to watch Miracle Workers that way.
If anything, we’re sure that a miracle can help us stream it! Miracle Workers premieres July 13 at 10:30 p.m. EST on TBS.