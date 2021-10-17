Ready to Face the Temple Guards? ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ is Now Casting

“Once again, the gate to Olmec’s temple is about to open, but this time it’s for grown-ups!” the casting website exclaims. “Doron Ofir Casting is thrilled to announce that for a select few contestants, the journey begins anew.”

Yes, the Nickelodeon predecessor put kids in the hot seat, but now, it’s adults’ turn to “cross the Moat, ascend the Steps of Knowledge, race through Olmec’s temple — avoiding the dreaded Temple Guards — and put their knowledge and fortitude to the test in the adventure of a lifetime,” as the site adds.

Casting agents are looking for teams of two, especially those who are “super-fans” of ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple.’

The website says Legends of the Hidden Temple casting agents are “seeking teams of two who are able to be in the Los Angeles area during the month of July, who work well together, and [who] want to prove they have what it takes.” And if you’re a super-fan of the Legends franchise, that’s a big plus in their eyes. To complete the casting application, you have to provide each teammate’s contact information, height, weight, hometown, occupation, and photo.

You also explain how you know each other and how long you’ve known each other, how you’d describe your team, how others would remember you, and what your strengths and weaknesses are. You list your favorite games, your special abilities, and the “the craziest, most adventurous thing you and your teammate have ever done together.” And you describe what you love about the show, what you remember about the Temple, and what connection you have with the show.

Then come the questions that relate to the Legends of the Hidden Temple challenges: You rate your knowledge of the human body, geography, science, history, and pop culture. You rate your swimming ability. You disclose whether you suffer from allergies, claustrophobia, dizziness, or a fear of heights. And confess “the most embarrassing thing you would do to be on the show.”