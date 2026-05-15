Gina Carano Dropped Significant Weight Before Her Ronda Rousey Matchup
"It’s hard work but so very healing, a healthy kind of suffering..."
Mixed martial artist Gina Carano is scheduled to fight fellow MMA fighter Ronda Rousey on May 16, 2026, for a live Netflix event. However, the two were previously in completely different weight classes.
In order to qualify for the fight, Gina had to undergo significant weight loss, so she and Ronda would be in the same weight class. Now, fans are wondering how the fighter did it, and if she plans to maintain her new figure.
Gina Carano underwent significant weight loss to prepare for the fight.
In order to qualify for the fight, Gina lost a whopping 50 pounds in preparation for her comeback. The fighter achieved this milestone via intense training, which included striking drills, high-intensity cardio, and strength conditioning. Gina also expressed that she focused on her mental endurance just as much as her physical abilities.
She shared on X that her goal was to lose 50 pounds by the end of 2025, which she admirably achieved. Gina wrote that she "still has a ways to go," but she's reached a "huge milestone."
"I’m -50lbs down.. still have a ways to go but that was a huge milestone. This was my 2025 goal, to get my physical health that took such a massive hit these past few years back in order," she wrote. "It’s hard work but so very healing, a healthy kind of suffering I’ve learned to enjoy again in training and an investment in life style which I will adopt and evolve for the rest of my life."
What is Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey's weight class?
Now that they're in the same weight class, Gina and Ronda will compete in the Women's Featherweight (145 lbs). In the past, Ronda competed as 135 lbs/Bantamweight while Gina fought as 145 lbs/Featherweight prior to stepping away from MMA.
In a highly controversial clip, which some deemed arrogant and others viewed as women supporting each other, Ronda claimed that she offered to participate in the fight in order to help Gina.
The MMA fighter said that she saw Gina had "gained an unhealthy amount of weight" and wondered, "What can I do to help?" She expressed that she related to Gina as she, Ronda, has also gone through a period in which she'd "given up on myself." Ronda went on to express admiration for her opponent.
Why did Gina take a break from MMA?
Gina had stepped away from professional fighting due to her highly controversial ousting from Hollywood — specifically, her role in Disney's The Mandalorian. Gina was fired from the company after posting her opinions on social media. She then sued Disney for wrongful termination, reaching a settlement in 2025.
The fighter shared, via the aforementioned X post, "It’s been five years in this battle, which some understand all too well and some don’t at all, and some far more than I do, and that is all ok. People learn over time, give each other the grace to learn."
She went on to share that she's "back to building my new life." Continuing her retrospection, Gina advised fans, "Do not take this life for granted and do not harbor ill will towards others, this life is far too precious and short. Just learn, focus on what you can do, and live your life."