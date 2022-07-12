Megan Dufrense Discovered the Identify of Her Birth Mother via a True Crime Book — Who Is Her Father?

Fortunately, Megan was able to get in touch with her birth grandfather, Cliff Sevakis. The two have cultivated a relationship since finding each other. "I can’t talk to Suzanne but I can talk to Megan and that will, that will do," Cliff said in the documentary.

There is no definitive answer regarding Megan's birth father, though it's widely accepted that person is probably Floyd. Thankfully Megan now has information about who her mother was and what she meant to others. Like Megan, she was loved.