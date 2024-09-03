Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix The No. 1 Movie on Netflix Has Already Launched a Glenn Close Meme The Netflix hit has got people howling over Glenn Close's fangs. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 3 2024, 12:10 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Although she's one of the best actresses alive, Glenn Close has always been down to do basically whatever. She'll dance to "Da Butt" at The Oscars, she'll play J.D. Vance's grandma, she's just always game. If you ever doubted that, all you need to do is see some of the wigs and lines she's delivering in The Deliverance, which was a huge hit on Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

The movie has been trending online ever since it debuted, and largely because of the things that director Lee Daniels makes Glenn Close say and do. Here's everything you need to know about this delightfully insane, over-the-top performance.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Glenn Close's 'Deliverance' performance everywhere?

Whether you think The Deliverance is awful or actually kind of amazing in its over-the-topness, one thing we can all agree on is that the clip of Glenn Close with no hair and teeth that have been sharpened into fangs saying "I can smell your nappy p---y" will live forever. What makes the whole thing even more remarkable, though, is that The Deliverance is actually based on a true story.

The film follows a single mother of three named Ebony who moves into a new house in Indiana with her mother, played by Glenn. Once the family arrives, her youngest son becomes fascinated by a an invisible presence he refers to as Tre, and all three siblings start to behave strangely and have psychotic episodes. Eventually, they discover that a woman killed herself and her family in the house, and that the demon that possessed her is now attacking this family.

Article continues below advertisement

Things really go off the rails from there, and it's up to you to determine how much of what is happening is intentional. People on the internet seem to be divided, but most of them cannot deny that they were at least entertained. "Man that horror movie The Deliverance was surprisingly good af seeing Glenn Close as a hood Grandma was crazy AF. She killed it," one person wrote on X, (formerly Twitter).

Lee Daniel’s you will pay for your Crimes for having Glenn Close say this 😂😂😂 #TheDeliverance pic.twitter.com/VHdNzLBJRO — Your Biggest Problem (@High5Ki) August 30, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

"Not exaggerating when I say that Andra Day needs award-season acknowledgment for her role as Ebony in The Deliverance. It was like watching a chameleon at work. Her seamless journey from singing to acting in the last few years is beyond impressive. She played TF out of this role," another person added.

"Yall had me watch The Deliverance and I was taking it so serious until demon Glenn Close told that lady she could smell her nappy p---y. I busted out laughing so hard! Lee Daniels you will pay!" a third person added, representing a slightly different perspective on the movie.