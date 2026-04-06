How Many Siblings Does GloRilla Have? Inside the Femcee's Large Family GloRilla has a blended family. By Tatayana Yomary Published April 6 2026, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The world was in shock when Victoria Woods, aka BroRilla, the sister of GloRilla, took to social media to share her grievances with the star. Although family conflict is something everyone deals with, whether they’re a celebrity or a normal person, it can still feel like a crushing blow. So, when BroRilla aired out some family issues online, it rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

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Although BroRilla and GloRilla reached some kind of understanding after the initial incident, it appears things are still rocky between them. And after BroRilla took to social media again about some other issues, people are now questioning her motives. Even so, many are wondering why other siblings have not stepped in. So, how many siblings does GloRilla have? Here’s what we know.

Source: MEGA

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How many siblings does GloRilla have?

Talk about a big blended family! In an Oct. 17, 2024, interview on the Unapologetically Angel podcast, hosted by Angel Reese, GloRilla had girl talk with the WNBA star about her family life, dating, and what’s next in her career. And while the conversation was very insightful, the “FNF” rapper revealed that she comes from a huge family.

During the chat, GloRilla revealed that she is one of 10 children, being the eighth child born. She shared that she and six of her other siblings share the same father, Edwin C. Woods Sr. The other three siblings have a different father.

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“It was cool, there wasn’t any favoritism or anything like that,” GloRilla said. “We did used to fight all of the time. There wasn’t anything to do but fight and we were homeschooled. So we were just around each other fighting all of the time.” GloRilla went on to share that she is super close with most of her siblings and goes home from time to time.

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BroRilla has called out GloRilla again and social media users are over it.

In an April 5, 2026, Facebook post, BroRilla took a moment to throw shade at her sister. In the post, BroRilla alleged that her father’s lights were cut off after he was pictured at an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors in Memphis.

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Based on the post, the general consensus online is that BroRilla is simply finding anything to try to disparage her sister in the court of public opinion. And now, it appears that the fame and support she’s been able to achieve are now being pulled away.

“The sister made all this money doing all these interviews going on all these shows, and now you know what it is to be financially responsible for your family. Glo do everything for the people she love, especially her dad. She called me and said I want matching outfits for me and my dad to go to the game and my brother because it was a special game for her and them," celebrity fashion stylist EJ King shared via The Shade Room’s post of the situation.

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Source: MEGA

He continued: "So to keep running with the narrative that she doesn’t take care of her responsibilities or do for her people is crazy, especially when you got the money now, Big Bro." “You have money now, you pay it,” a fan shared. “OK, he's your dad too, lil bro, you turn the lights back on,” another fan commented.