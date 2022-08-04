Never Fear 'Good Trouble' Fans! The Series Has Been Renewed for a Fifth Season

In an Instagram post back in March, Maia wrote that it was time to say goodbye to Good Trouble:

"The past two years have been trying, for everyone. I fully recognize the privilege of being able to work and make our show during a global pandemic, but it also meant being separated from my loved ones when we needed each other the most. Thus came the need to create the space to split my time between both counties."

"So, with that, it's time to start a new chapter and bid farewell to Good Trouble," she continued. "I cannot wait to see what the team has in store for what I know will be another incredible season. You best believe I'll be watching every week and screaming from the sidelines!!"