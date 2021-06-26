Get to Know Grace Kelly’s Three Children, Who Are All Royalty in Monaco

Aside from being an Academy Award-winning actress and the Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly was also the mother to three children with her husband, Prince Rainier III. And her children reunited in Grace’s honor in 2017, on what would have been Grace’s 88th birthday.

On that occasion, Prince Albert ll, Princess Caroline, and Princess Stéphanie posed for a rare photo together at the Theatre Princesse Grace in Monaco as they attended a Princess Grace Foundation U.S.A. gala featuring a screening of the film The Country Girl, for which the actress won an Oscar in 1955, according to People.

Keep reading more information about Grace’s three children.