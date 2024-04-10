Meet the 'Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise' Cast
"Even in paradise, it's hard to know who you can trust."
There's a new guilty pleasure reality TV show on the horizon, and we are totally game.
The Freeform show is called Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise and it stars at least a few familiar faces.
Indeed, among the cast of the series are Elizabeth Chambers and Selita Ebanks. There are also several locals we will get to meet along the way.
Read on to learn more about each of the cast members who are living in paradise, but, predictably, dealing with drama.
Selita Ebanks
She's a model and actor who isn't new to reality television. Indeed, you may recognize the Caymanian native from The Celebrity Apprentice and The Challenge.
She also famously dated Nick Cannon, per TV Insider.
Elizabeth Chambers
This cast member is best known as the ex-wife of disgraced actor Armie Hammer.
Elizabeth now lives in the Cayman Islands with the couple's kids: Harper and Ford.
Courtney McTaggart
Courtney is a local in Grand Cayman as well as a real estate agent.
She shares content on Instagram using the handle @caymanelise.
As Elizabeth says in a preview for the show, "Even in paradise, it's hard to know who you can trust." Is she talking about Courtney? We'll have to watch and see!
Trevor Coleman
Trevor and his wife Victoria are co-founders of the V I V E Collection, which appears to be a clothing brand that blends fitness functionality with fashion.
Aaron Bernardo
Aaron, a local, owns Xclusive INK, which is a tattoo and piercing boutique in the Cayman Islands.
You can learn more about the new reality star and his business via Instagram.
Julian Foster
Viewers will get to know more about Julian, a local of the Cayman Islands who founded Heights The Agency, which is a marketing firm.
Will he find love? Get mixed up in drama? Watch to find out!
Victoria Coleman
Victoria is married to Trevor, having said "I do" in 2023. The expat couple is launching their fashion brand in 2024, and we may see their journey to introduce the brand, and how that affects their dynamic, over the course of the show.
Teri Bilewitch
Teri is part of another couple on the show as she is wed to Dillon.
She's also well-known locally since Teri works as a morning show co-host for Z99 Grand Cayman.
Chelsea Flynn
This expat is from England, and is one of the stars of Grand Cayman who is also a mother.
Her son is autistic, and Chelsea reportedly works in part as an advocate for autism awareness. We'll also see Chelsea dating on the show.
Craig Jervis
This is one cast member who is a native of the area, so it will be interesting to see how he interacts with the newbies to the Cayman Islands.
What we know about Craig headed into the show is that he's the director of M3 Services Ltd., a building repairs and property maintenance company.
Connor Bunney
We don't know much about Connor other than that he's an expat who seems to live under the radar for the time being. However, that may change once viewers get to know him on the Freeform series.
Cass Lacelle
A Canada native, this transplant to paradise founded Electric Media Group, which according to TV Insider, is a social media marketing agency.
Keep up with the reality star on Instagram.
Dillon Claassens
Dillon is married to Teri, but unlike the other couple on the show, this husband-and-wife team doesn't work together. Dillon is in real estate while Teri rules the radio waves.
Xosia McGregor
A native of Jamaica, Xosia now lives in another tropical paradise: Grand Cayman.
Like Teri, Xosia is a local people know and love since she works as a radio personality for ISLAND FM 98.9.