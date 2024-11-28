Distractify
Grandma Mistakenly Implies on a Dating App That She's a Swinger!

“Hi Gary, I just saw that I labeled myself as a swinger. So sorry."

Published Nov. 27 2024, 8:54 p.m. ET

This grandma realizes she accidentally implied she was a swinger ion a dating app.
Source: TikTok/@madisonthestallion

They say age is just a number, you’re never too old to try a new hobby, go back to school, or even join a dating app. But if you're going to take the plunge into the world of online dating, at least make sure your bio (and the messages you send in the app) is clear and reflects who you really are. After all, age might just be a number, but our eyes, ears, and brains aren’t quite as sharp as they were in our 20s.

One grandma learned this lesson the hard way after sending a message on a dating app that made it appear as though she is a swinger (yes, we said swinger!) TikTok user @madisonthestallion shared the hilarious mix-up, and we can’t help but laugh along with the granddaughter-grandmother duo. Here’s how her grandma accidentally implied she was into swinging.

This woman's grandma accidentally implied she's a swinger on a dating app.

This grandma realizes she accidentally implied she was a swinger ion a dating app.
Source: TikTok/@madisonthestallion

In a TikTok that’s quickly becoming one of those replays you just can’t get enough of, a grandma and her granddaughter find humor in a hilarious dating app mix-up. In the video, filmed by her granddaughter, the grandma recounts how she accidentally labeled herself as a swinger while trying to send a simple message to a potential match.

She starts by reading aloud the first part of her message to Gary: “Hello, Gary, nice to meet you. I love the picture of you on the swing. Looks like fun.” Pretty harmless, right?

But here’s where it takes a turn. After mentioning how she liked the swing photo, she adds, “And I love to swing too.” Yep, you can imagine how that sounded!

The grandma bursts into laughter as she realizes what she just wrote. Maybe her intuition told her to go back and reread the message, because the next day, that’s exactly what she did, and that’s when she spotted the embarrassing mistake.

Comment on TikTok of grandma realizing she labeled herself a swinger on a dating app.
Source: TikTok/@madisonthestallion

Now, what’s a person to do when they realize they’ve potentially embarrassed themselves in front of someone they’re interested in? Try to fix it, of course!

So, before Gary could let his imagination run wild, she quickly sent a follow-up message: “Hi Gary, I just saw that I labeled myself as a swinger. So sorry. I am not a swinger. The complete opposite, to be honest with you.”

Comment on TikTok of grandma realizing she labeled herself a swinger on a dating app.
Source: TikTok/@user9670714135852
At this point, she can’t stop laughing as she shares the rest of the follow-up message: “I apologize for my bad choice of words and I hope this goes not deter you from reaching out to me.” Oh, and she also realized she wrote “goes” instead of “does.” Talk about a double whammy!

Comment on TikTok of grandma realizing she labeled herself a swinger on a dating app.
Source: TikTok/@paulahmama
So, did Gary ever respond?

If you're like most viewers, you're probably wondering if Gary ever responded to the grandmother’s message and acknowledged the mix-up in labels. The video was posted on Nov. 27, 2024, and about an hour later, @madisonthestallion replied to a comment asking, "Has Gary entered the chat?!" with, "Unfortunately no." Another comment chimed in under that thread, writing, "Well, she didn’t need Gary anyway!" and we totally agree.

Comment on TikTok of grandma realizing she labeled herself a swinger on a dating app.
Source: TikTok/@madisonthestallion;@trbrownstyling

Viewers really enjoyed the mistake the woman’s grandma made, with one person pointing out, "She has too much personality for Gary!!" Hey, even if the mix-up caused a bit of embarrassment and a lost date, at least she’ll get a potentially viral TikTok out of it!

