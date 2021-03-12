Granger Smith's Family Grows by One More in the Face of Tragedy

The couple had worked exceptionally hard to conceive River and had planned for him to be their last child. River was the younger brother of siblings London and Lincoln, who are now 9 and 7 respectively.

On June 6, 2019, the country star announced via Instagram that his son River had experienced a tragic accident. Doctors were unable to revive River, and the family ended up donating his organs so "other children could have a second chance at life." The couple also requested that instead of flowers or gifts, donations be given to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name.

It was later revealed by Country Living that River's cause of death was related to a drowning accident experienced on the family's property. His parents looked away for a minute and River fell into the pool.

The family has experienced an unimaginable loss, but they want fans to know, "We’ll find the meaning and the good in this and the way to spread this message and this legacy. And he’ll always be with me, he’ll always be in our hearts."