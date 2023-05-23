Home > Television > HGTV Source: HGTV Luxury Safari Resorts Bolster Grant and Lynsey Cumings' Impressive Combined Net Worth 'Renovation Wild' stars Grant and Lynsey Cumings have done quite well for themselves with their net worths. Here's how much the HGTV stars make. By Haylee Thorson May 23 2023, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

As the owners of several luxury safari resorts in Lower Zambezi National Park and South Luangwa National Park, its unsurprising to many that partners and Renovation Wild stars Grant and Lynsey Cumings have done quite well for themselves over the years. Their combined net worth is enough to prove just how successful they are both on and off HGTV.

Article continues below advertisement

With their renovation series in full swing, it’s no wonder fans are curious about their net worths (and spoiler alert: it’s a lot). Let’s get into the details about how much the experienced home reno stars make.

Source: HGTV

Article continues below advertisement

Grant and Lynsey Cumings’ combined net worth is nothing short of impressive.

According to Grant’s LinkedIn, the HGTV stars have owned and operated Chiawa Camp and Old Mondoro for nearly 35 years (they opened the camps in June 1989). Since then, they have expanded their empire in Zambia to include additional sites like Puku Ridge and Chichele Presidential and experiences including safaris, canoeing, and boating.

Grant and Lynsey Cumings Resort Owners and Hosts of HGTV's 'Renovation Wild' Net worth: $2 million Birthplace: Zambia, Africa (Grant) Children: Scott Cumings (17) and Lauren Cumings (15) Parents: Dave and Jenny Cumings (Grant) TV Show: 'Renovation Wild' Grant and Lynsey Cumings own and operate multiple safari resorts in Lower Zambezi National Park and South Luangwa National Park, and now, they star in their own HGTV show about their renovations.

Article continues below advertisement

With the spectacular success of Chiawa Safaris, Grant and Lynsey’s sky-high net worths are only natural. According to Gossip Next Door, the Cumings each have an estimated net worth of upwards of $1 million, making their reported combined net worth of at least $2 million, though the couple hasn't publicly confirmed that.

Grant and Lynsey Cumings’s HGTV series ‘Renovation Wild’ was a quick success.

After overseeing Chiawa Safaris for decades, Grant and Lynsey’s efforts are finally being shared with a broader audience. In May 2023, their series Renovation Wild debuted on HGTV, and it outlines the couple’s journey to renovating two of their remote Zambian resorts, Chiawa Camp and Old Mondoro. The eight-episode show features Grant and Lynsey — and their children — updating their exotic properties while facing a slew of unprecedented obstacles.

Article continues below advertisement

Grant and Lynsey Cumings’s backgrounds and expertise position them as experts in their field.

Described by the Sunday Telegraph as a “bush [dynasty] whose passion for their environment has extended far beyond their own livelihoods into conservation and community outreach,” Grant and Lynsey have undoubtedly made a name for themselves in Lower Zambezi National Park and South Luangwa National Park.

According to the Chiawa Safaris website, both partners bring unique experiences to the table, which has informed their decades of hard work. Lynsey’s degree in Hospitality Management, previous employment by Marriott Hotels and British Airways, and Grant’s degree in Business and years of experience with conservation and guiding position the couple as safari industry experts and have contributed to the unprecedented success of their safari resorts.

Article continues below advertisement