Pokémon Great League Remix Bans Many Top Pokémon in 'Pokémon GO' — Here are the Best Ones to Use Niantic has banned several top-tier creatures from the Great League Remix in 'Pokémon GO.' Thankfully, the best Pokémon for the league are fantastic subs. By Anthony Jones Jul. 14 2023, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

Attempting to flip the Great League format on its head, developer Niantic has rolled out a new competition running alongside the traditional tourney in Pokémon GO. The mobile AR game is no stranger to PvP contests and revamps to spice up how Trainers mold a powerful team, but this one — aptly named Great League Remix — bans the top 20 Pokémon used by Ace rank and above Trainers.

The absence of those popular Pokémon forces Trainers to readjust their team composition, using creatures they may or may not know much about. We'll break down everything you need to know, including the best Pokémon to use.

The Great League Remix bans Venusaur, Froslass, Walrein, and other top creatures in Pokémon GO.

Despite the ban on the top 20 Pokémon, according to the most used ones by Ace rank and above Trainers, the usual Great League CP limit will stay at 1,500. Moreover, the Great League Remix will be active from now until July 21.

Below is a list of those 20 banned Pokémon barred from entering the Great League Remix: Venusaur

Alolan Ninetales

Noctowl

Lanturn

Azumarill

Skarmory

Altaria

Deoxys — Defense

Trevenant

Bastiodon

Umbreon

Swampert

Sableye

Walrein

Pelipper

Medicham

Registeel

Froslass

Galarian Stunfisk

Obstagoon

What are the best Pokémon to use in Great League Remix?

It's early to determine which team comps are the best. But according to the fan-led PvPoke website dedicated to Pokémon GO, we learned Carbink, Scrafty, and Dubwool were the top three Pokémon for Great League Remix. Carbink's placement isn't a huge surprise since the Rock and Fairy-type has fantastic defense and is only weak to Fighting moves. Additionally, it slings out solid damage with Rock Throw, Rock Slide, and Moonblast.

On the other hand, Scrafty is a Dark and Fighting-type that shines with Counter and Power-Up Punch. Both can put some pressure on the enemy team. Also, use Foul Play to defeat Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon because Scrafty's Fighting moves aren't as effective.

