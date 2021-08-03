Greg Tells Katie She Fills a "Hole in His Heart" Left by His Late Father on 'The Bachelorette'

Many fans of The Bachelorette loved Greg Grippo — that is until he stormed off the show and gaslit and manipulated Katie Thurston in the process. But until then, Greg was a definite frontrunner, perhaps even Katie’s first choice as the winner of her season. At one point, Katie and Greg bonded over the recent deaths of their fathers, so what happened to Greg Grippo’s father ?

Although Greg talks about his father’s passing on his and Katie’s first one-on-one, there’s still a lot about it that we don’t know. And while we’re all a little mad at Greg right now, we definitely have a soft spot for what he and his family had to go through with his father.

Greg Grippo’s father passed away in December of 2018.

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette was filmed in the spring of 2020, so it had only been a bit over two years since Greg lost his father, Frank J. Grippo Jr. According to Frank’s obituary, he passed away after a battle with cancer, which Greg later revealed to be Stage 4. His obituary explains, “He turned his 3-month prognosis into a year, holistically and organically, with the help of his family and friends.”

2018 was a very challenging year for Greg and his family, but he doesn’t seem to take his time with his father for granted. Greg and his three siblings post frequently about their father. “Frank was described by those who knew him best as a ‘lover of life,’” his obituary reads. “He possessed an infectious laugh that would light up any environment. An avid traveler, beach enthusiast … Frank sought to instill in his children a zest for life, a commitment to loved ones, and the power of a smile.”

