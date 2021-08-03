'Bachelorette' Contestant Justin Glaze's Parents Do Not Approve of His Relationship With Katie — Here's Why (SPOILERS)

Many couples that have tied the knot would agree that when you marry your partner, you are also marrying their family — which is exactly why the hometown dates on The Bachelorette are so critical. On Aug. 2, Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston learned more about the remaining contestants, Blake Moynes , Greg Grippo , and Justin Glaze , but not everything went according to plan.

So, why didn’t Justin introduce Katie to his parents on The Bachelorette? Read on to find out.

Greg and Blake were able to introduce Katie to family and friends, but unfortunately, Katie has yet to meet Justin’s family, and social media is up in arms about it.

Why weren’t Justin Glaze’s parents on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Throughout Season 1 of The Bachelorette, Justin has been vocal about his feelings for Katie and has even expressed his hopes of earning her final rose and eventually popping the question. But Justin’s family wasn’t too happy about his wedding plans.

In an attempt to persuade his parents — Deborah and Mark G. Glaze — to meet Katie, Justin makes a phone call to his mother, who responds, “You know your dad and I will support you, but I just find it difficult to understand how anyone could get to know someone in this short period of time to propose.” She adds, “You have to be mindful of not only getting to know a person, but that individual’s family because all of those things are important in a marriage and in a relationship.”

Source: ABC

Justin empathized with his mother’s comments but insisted that he would move forward with the process anyway. The Bachelorette contestant seems to have a close-knit connection with his parents, but his potential proposal to Katie threatens the future of their relationship.

While his family may not approve of their quickly moving courtship, Katie previously told Us Weekly that she was more than ready to walk down the aisle following the Bachelorette season finale. “I just know where I’m at in life, and it really shows how serious I am about falling in love and finding my person,” she said. “And if the thought of being engaged scares you, then you’re not ready to be with me.”

Justin is hopeful that his parent’s behavior won’t stunt him in the running for Katie’s heart. But fans aren’t so sure.

