Will All of Katie Thurston's Final Four Have Hometown Dates on 'The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. Ever since Katie Thurston made her debut on Season 17 of The Bachelorette, she's been in the driver's seat and has taken her job of handing out roses quite seriously. She knows what she wants as well as who she wants. Audiences have seen her make crucial and quick decisions, whether she's being brutally honest on one-on-one dates or kicking guys out of the house for starting drama.

With only a few guys left that are vying for Katie's heart in New Mexico, hometown dates are right around the corner. There are usually four of them, but we're here to tell you a major shakeup is coming! Keep reading to find out who's meeting Katie's family and how many hometown dates there will be on The Bachelorette this season.

A source told Us Weekly, "Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn't interested in, she sent packing." They also told the outlet that the filming "went great and it wrapped a week ahead of schedule." It's obvious that Katie wasn't interested in playing any games this season and is focused on finding her happily ever after on the reality series.

So, how many hometown dates will there be on Season 17 of 'The Bachelorette'? When the hometowns episode airs on August 2, it will not be the typical episode that viewers are used to. For starters Reality Steve has confirmed that there will not be the traditional four hometown dates on The Bachelorette. Article continues below advertisement Say what now?! That's right. Only three of Katie's final four will get to meet her family and duke it out for that final rose. The final four that Katie chose for hometown dates are Michael Allio, Justin Glaze, Greg Grippo, and Blake Moynes. Unfortunately, the contestant who won't be having their date is Michael A. That's because right before hometowns, Michael A. decides to self-eliminate since he misses his son so much. That's a major bummer because we could have totally seen these two together in the end. Hopefully, he will explain why he left after being a part of the final four on Katie's Men Tell All episode. Article continues below advertisement Source: ABC