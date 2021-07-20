Katie Thurston's Past Has a Lot of Demons, but She Manages to Stay Positive

Katie’s dad died in 2012 from ALS , or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. This is an extremely tragic and debilitating disease that typically leads to death two to five years from diagnosis. According to the official ALS website , it’s “a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.”

Some of us might remember the ice bucket challenge, which went viral as a way to support ALS organizations. There’s currently no cure for the disease, so when someone has ALS, family members typically watch as they slowly lose their abilities to function.

It begins with voluntary action, so the affected lose their ability to speak, eat, and move. It then progresses to involuntary functions like breathing and organ activity.