'How I Met Your Dad' Was Canceled — but There's Another Version Coming to Hulu

Not long after How I Met Your Mother came to an end, there were plans to create a spinoff called How I Met Your Dad , which would star Greta Gerwig and detail a similar story. Only this time, it would be a mother explaining to her kids how she'd met their dad years before and would, like its predecessor, introduce a cast of characters to viewers as the series went on.

However, somewhere along the way, the show was canceled. And now that Hulu is launching How I Met Your Father, a clear spinoff in the same vein, it has led many fans to wonder what happened with the original offshoot of the show.

There weren't plans for How I Met Your Dad to include characters from the original CBS series, but it was the first spinoff. The fact that it didn't see the light of day didn't sit well with fans.