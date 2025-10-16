Epic Group Costume Ideas to Make Your Office Halloween Unforgettable Some of these ideas really let you run wild with your creativity! By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 16 2025, 9:16 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@thedailynelly;Costume-Works.com;TikTok/@alexxxverrgara

Sadly, Halloween only comes but once a year, so it’s understandable that you want to make the most of the ghoulish day. Maybe you’ve already picked out your costume for trick-or-treating with friends or family, or just to hang around the neighborhood, but perhaps you and your coworkers have decided to dress up together at the office. How fun, right?

Article continues below advertisement

While choosing a costume for yourself is easy, deciding on something you and your team can wear as a group can be a little trickier. But don’t worry, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you by curating a list of trendy, relevant group work costume ideas to make your office Halloween unforgettable. Go on, take a look — and you’re welcome.

One fun group Halloween costume idea for work is the emotions from 'Inside Out.'

With the release of Inside Out 2 in June 2024, there are now nine emotions your work team can choose from, giving you plenty of options. The lineup includes the original emotions: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, along with the new additions from the sequel: Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui (also known as boredom). You can play off your team’s real emotions or make it more fun by having everyone draw an emotion out of a hat.

Article continues below advertisement

You and your colleagues can dress up as characters from 'Game of Thrones.'

Considered one of the biggest shows in TV history, Game of Thrones gained a massive global following from its debut in 2011 until 2019. It’s still a huge deal in the TV world, and with so many characters to choose from, it’s perfect for a group Halloween costume at work. Some options include Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Brienne of Tarth, Daenerys Targaryen (you might need to draw straws for this one), Melisandre, and if you’re feeling creative, one of the Children of the Forest.

Article continues below advertisement

You can’t go wrong with 'Scooby-Doo.'

Depending on your work team size, you and your colleagues can dress up as the cast, including Scooby-Doo, Shaggy Rogers, Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, and Velma Dinkley. Of course, someone will need to play the “monster” who always ends up getting unmasked by these meddling kids. Just make sure the outfits are work appropriate!

Article continues below advertisement

Dress up like your favorite fast-food spot.

Buying a ready-made costume is fun, but putting together your own makes it even more exciting. With so many fast-food chains to choose from, including McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, KFC, and more, you and your work team will have plenty of options.

Article continues below advertisement

You can always rely on ol' 'Harry Potter' for Halloween group costume inspiration.

When in doubt, go with Harry and his friends. Everyone recognizes the Potter clan and those he’s associated with, plus it’s nostalgic. But you don’t have to stick to just Harry and Hermione. You could dress as Alastor Moody, a prisoner from Azkaban, or any other character that caught your eye in the films (this TikTok above offers great inspiration!).

Article continues below advertisement