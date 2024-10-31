Home > FYI > Halloween Kimberly J. Brown Says Wearing Her 'Halloweentown' Costume on Halloween "Got a Little out of Hand" (EXCLUSIVE) "Fans started showing up at other times of the year looking for Marnie at my house." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 31 2024, 7:28 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@officialkjb

One of the best ways to celebrate Halloween (which it is, as of this writing), is to cozy up with loved ones while eating way too much candy and watching the classics. Over the last two decades, one of those films considered required viewing is the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) spooky series Halloweentown. The films starring Debbie Reynolds as everyone's favorite grandma witch was life-changing for many millennials, with many introducing it to their kids — because we're that old.

As remarkable as Halloweentown is for fans, it still holds a deeply special place in actor Kimberly J. Brown's heart. Her role as a half-mortal, half-witch Marnie Piper in the first two films remains iconic, as some feel it's not Halloween until they hear one of her snarky lines such as, "I'm a potato, are you happy now? Maybe I'll put down some roots in the carpet."

While Kimberly has worked on other projects since Halloweentown, she exclusively told Distractify that the character's popularity may always remain, and she wouldn't have it any other way. However, she said there's one part of Marnie she had to let go of — at least in public!

Kimberly J. Brown stopped dressing up as Marnie for Halloween because of 'Halloweentown' fans.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify to promote her partnership with McCalister's Deli for their Halloween treats, Kimberly said that, while she has no problem joining her Halloweentown fandom in celebrating Marnie, especially on the ghoulish day, she had to draw the line at wearing the character's costume for trick-or-treating.

After Halloweentown wrapped, Kimberly kept her character's witch robe and hat. The actor told us she used to bring the outfit out for Halloween, an idea she said was given to her by her on-screen grandma, Debbie, who also wore her Agatha Cromwell costume on Halloween.

Unfortunately, Kimberly told us she understandably had to stop.

"That got a little out of hand after a while," Kimberly shared. "Because fans started showing up at other times of the year looking for Marnie at my house."

Kimberly said she and her husband, Daniel Kountz, have found safer Halloween traditions.

Dressing up as Marnie may not be the best idea for someone with Kimberly's influence on DCOM culture. Still, a few nosey fans haven't stopped her from enjoying the moment when she said fans "started approaching me on the street" and said one of her famous lines.

"It's funny, those little phrases that stick for me, for me, it's 'Halloween is cool,'" Kimberly said, quoting one of Marnie's lines from the first Halloweentown film.

The Quints star added that, besides remembering that Halloween will always be her (and Marnie's) season, she's always loved Halloween and has begun some new traditions at home. She and her husband, Daniel Kountz, who she met when he played Kal in Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, have dressed up as their characters and other couples costumes.