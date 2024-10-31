Home > FYI > Halloween The Queen of Halloween Is Back! Heidi Klum Offers Fans a Sneak Peek at Her Costume Heidi Klum is undoubtedly the "Queen of Halloween." By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 31 2024, 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Amazon

It's the most wonderful time of the year ... Halloween! That's right, Oct. 31 is here, and it's time to put on those iconic costumes and indulge in some delicious sweet treats.

Most of our favorite celebrities have been flaunting their jaw-dropping looks for days, but all the buzz is about the one and only "Queen of Halloween," Heidi Klum. The supermodel and TV personality is set to unveil her 2024 costume at her annual party, and you can bet it's going to be nothing short of legendary!

What to know about Heidi Klum's 2024 Halloween costume!

The wait is almost over for Heidi Klum's Halloween 2024 costume, and she's been keeping the excitement alive with some sneak peeks for months! Since late September, the TV host has been dropping hints and photos on social media, building up the suspense.

In a chat with Today, she teased that her look would have an "otherworldly" vibe. She said, "There will be a lot of prosthetics again. I'm claustrophobic just thinking about it."

Her latest tease, posted via Instagram on Halloween, sees her rocking face prosthetics. "We have begun!" exclaims in the video, hugging her makeup artist. When she asks, "How many more hours?" and hears "About six more hours," she can't help but yell, "No!" So, it looks like we'll have to hold tight for a few more hours before the big reveal.

Heidi also treated fans to a live-streamed "get ready with me" session on Amazon, offering an up-close look at the intricate process. Prosthetic designer Mike Marino immediately got to work, applying a tiered, wrinkly slab covering her nose and cheeks.

While he worked, the former Project Runway judge revealed she's been planning this costume since November 2023 — right after her stunning life-like peacock look last year! Once the idea was finalized, it took eight months to create the "hundreds of prosthetics" she'll be wearing at her upcoming party.

Though the full costume remains under wraps, she did share some hints. First, it's a couple's costume with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. She also mentioned her hands would be completely covered. By the end of her hour-long tutorial, she predicted this would be her most uncomfortable costume yet!