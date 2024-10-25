Home > FYI > Halloween No Party Store Needed: Last-Minute Costume Ideas from TikTok One TikToker even suggested dressing up as Zendaya from 'Challengers' for Halloween. By Jennifer Farrington Updated Oct. 25 2024, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@oheyitsamanda;Unsplash

Some seasons have a way of sneaking up on us, leaving little time to prepare. Take Halloween and Thanksgiving. One minute, you're sipping poolside refreshers, and the next, the leaves are a beautiful mix of orange, red, and yellow. You know what that means: Halloween is just weeks away!

Whether you planned poorly or Halloween simply caught you off guard, leaving little time to order a costume, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up the best last-minute Halloween costume ideas courtesy of TikTok, so you can be ready for All Hallows' Eve with zero stress.

Glinda or Elphaba

Wicked witches are always in season when it comes to Halloween, and these Glinda and Elphaba costumes are no exception. Especially Elphaba, she doesn’t need much more than a cute black dress (who doesn’t have one?), black shoes, green arm gloves, and a witch’s hat. These are items you probably already have in your closet or can easily snag at your local party store!

The Other Mother or Other Father from 'Coraline'

Although Coraline came out in 2009, there's renewed interest in it, sparking simple yet creative costume ideas. For the Other Mother, all you need is a black dress, a short dark wig (easy to find even in the final days before Halloween), and glasses with large black buttons, which you can print or DIY. As for the Other Father, a red robe, white T-shirt, and black button eyes will do the trick!

Pirate

Pirates are a timeless costume, easy to recreate year after year. TikToker @lifeofautumn_ shared one of the simplest ways to pull off a pirate look without buying the whole outfit, which can get pricey. Just grab a white dress, a corset, a belt, and a silk scarf, and bam!

Kim Possible

Green cargo pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, and black combat boots — chances are you already have one or two of these items! And if not, you can find them almost anywhere, saving yourself the hassle of battling the last-minute costume crowds at party stores.

"Error 404"

It’s simple, funny, and relatable, and anyone you come across is sure to appreciate the creativity behind it. As long as you have an outfit that could get you cast as an extra in The Office and access to a printer, you’re all set for this “Error 404” last-minute Halloween costume.

Guess Who? character

It’s super simple and only requires supplies you can grab from your local arts and crafts store: a red or blue T-shirt and a white frame (usually found in the photo frame section).

Damian from 'Mean Girls'

All you need for this Mean Girls classic is a blue hoodie, sunglasses, and a sign that says, “She doesn’t even go here," which you can print or handwrite. And just like that, your Damian costume is ready!

