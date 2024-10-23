Home > FYI > Halloween These Halloween Costumes Ideas Are Perfect for Groups of All Sizes They’re easy to DIY, too! By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 23 2024, 5:58 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@nataliezacek; @bearybecca

Halloween is quickly approaching, and one of the best aspects of the holiday is, of course, dressing up in the perfect costume. While some have their costumes planned months in advance, others — like you, we’re guessing — tend to wait until the last minute to figure things out.

If you’re stuck searching for a hilarious, creative, cool costume that’ll have your fellow party guests wow-ing, it can be even more difficult trying to plan for a group. Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Here are 8 simple, fun, and culturally relevant group costume for friend groups of any size.

'Inside Out' emotions

Source: tiktok/@itsgiiigiii

No matter the size of your group, there's an emotion that fits everyone — and with Inside Out 2 releasing this year, there are a whole host of new, quirky characters to portray. Luckily, these costumes are easily DIY-able. And if you have more people in your group than emotions in Riley's head, get creative and make up your own!

Moo Deng, Biscuits the Seal, and Pesto the Giant Baby Penguin

Source: instagram/@bearybecca; tiktok/@dandymcbull

This one is for the more chronically online friend trio — what better group of viral baddies to portray than Moo Deng, Pesto the Giant Baby Penguin, and Biscuits the Seal? It may turn out a little creepy, and it's possible that you'll have to stick together all night for people to figure out what you are, but when done right, this group fit will be a major hit.

Challengers

Source: tiktok/@nancyrosepaintings ; @clairdenoony

Another one for the friend trios, throuples, or love triangles who feel like putting all their business out there on the spookiest night of the year. If you have a thrift store or Walmart near you, you can likely find everything you'd need there — and if not, TikTok user @nancyrosepaintings put together an easy-to-shop Amazon guide. And if you're not into the sexual tension, one of you can dress up as the tennis ball.

Disney Princesses

Source: instagram/@nataliezacek

OK, we know — dressing up as a Disney Princess for Halloween isn't a novel concept. But there's something about them that just works! The best part is that, like the Inside Out emotions, each friend can pick one that suits their personality. Are you a book nerd? A sleepy queen? A neat freak with horrible step-parents? This group costume is for you!

The Costco Guys

Source: tiktok/@hunchocollin; @brookegaleb

If you're searching for a duo costume, look no further than the internet's sweethearts: AJ and Big Justice. If you're not familiar, maybe this will jog your memory: We bring the boom! To DIY this costume, all you need is a baseball cap, some sporty t-shirts, mascara to enhance your boyish charm, and a Double Chunk Chocolate Cookie from Costco. And if you have more than two in your group, try portraying some of the more obscure family members, like the Rizzler.

Harris, Walz, Trump, and Vance

Source: tiktok/@tajintay; @votesamwiles

Halloween is the perfect opportunity to dress up as the scariest thing you can think of — and what's more terrifying than our current political climate?

Iconic 'SNL' characters

Source: instagram/@arianagrande; tiktok/@jessvalortiz

If you're going as a group but still want creative freedom over your own costume, why not dress as a pack of iconic Saturday Night Live characters? Everyone can pick their favorite, and it's still cohesive without being over-coordinated. With hilarious recent stand-outs like Antonio and Domingo, and classic faves like Stefon and Matt Foley, there are 50 seasons to choose from.

Each other

Source: unsplash