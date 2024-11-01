Home > FYI > Halloween What to Do With Extra Halloween Candy When Trick-or-Treaters Didn't Show Up Most Halloween candy will last for about a year before it expires. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 1 2024, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Pexels

Halloween night has come and gone. Now, you are left staring at a giant bowl of left over candy. Maybe the crowd of trick-or-treaters you were hoping for never arrived? Perhaps you just snagged a good deal on candy and bought way too much? Either way, you now find yourself with a bit of a problem.

Fortunately, you don’t have to give in to the temptation to just enjoy eating that leftover candy yourself. Unless you want to, of course. There are a lot of fun, creative, and even some fulfilling ways to repurpose those leftovers. Keep reading and we will explore what to do with all that extra Halloween candy you were left with this year.

What to do with extra Halloween candy? Donating it can bring joy to others.

You bought the candy because you wanted to enjoy giving it to children and making them smile. Fortunately, there are ways you can still make this happen even after Halloween is over. You can donate your leftover stash of candy.

Many organizations, such as Operation Gratitude, collect Halloween candy for care packages they send to troops, children’s hospitals, and local shelters. You can also check with local food banks, schools, and churches, as many will happily accept candy donations and pass them on to those in need.

Donating your candy isn’t just a kind gesture — it’s a great way to avoid snacking on it yourself. Sharing your Halloween treats can brighten someone’s day and keep the Halloween spirit alive, even after the holiday has ended.

Saving Halloween candy for future use is a smart way to prevent waste.

If you’re not planning to use your candy right away, consider storing it for later. According to MSU Today, a spokesman of Hershey’s confirmed their candy has a shelf life of about 12 months. You just need to store the leftover candy in an airtight place that is cool and dry. Then, you will likely be able to consume or use the candy long before it expires. By properly storing it, you essentially have until Halloween rolls around again to get rid of it.

Saving the candy doesn’t mean you have to be the one to consume it. With Christmas right around the corner, Halloween candy can be a great addition when you are building gingerbread houses. Likewise, you can turn Halloween chocolates into hot chocolate. Furthermore, you can also repurpose the candy as toppings for any cookies or cakes you bake during the holidays. Halloween candy can also make great stocking stuffers as well.

Enjoying leftover Halloween candy slowly is a good way to make it last.

Sometimes the simplest solution to a problem is the best way to handle it. If you enjoy consuming candy, there isn’t any reason why you can’t just keep the leftovers and enjoy them yourself. Just find a place in your kitchen or dining room for the bowl of leftover candy. Then, you can enjoy the candy slowly overtime as a treat to yourself. There’s no harm in enjoying the leftover candy yourself!