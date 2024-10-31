Home > FYI Why Do People Put Their Knives Away on Halloween? Exploring Odd Superstitions Halloween is the one day of the year when seeing a spider is a good thing. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 31 2024, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jcgatlinauthor

Halloween is a spooky holiday filled with a lot of quirky traditions, beliefs, and superstitions. One of the most well-known customs that made its way into popular lore is the idea of not leaving knives out on Halloween night. Between ghostly tales and eerie beliefs, it isn’t too surprising people just feel an extra layer of security with sharp objects safely tucked away. Still, some wonder where this belief originated from. Why exactly do some people put their knives away on Halloween night?

In this article, we will deep dive into the mysterious and quirky wonders surrounding odd Halloween superstitions and where they may have originated from.

Why do people put their knives away on Halloween night?

The custom of putting your knives away on Halloween night originated in Germany. As reasonings for the practice began to grow and vary, it became something people all around the world started to embrace. For many, Halloween is the one day of the year when spirits and supernatural entities get to walk among us.

The folklore behind this tradition suggests that knives could attract evil spirits and supernatural beings because they are sharp and dangerous. So, for some, putting the knives away is just to protect from an unwanted ghostly attack. There are also some who believe putting the knives away is just to protect the spirits wandering on Halloween night from getting injured.

Naturally, there is a more logical and practical reasoning for this tradition for those who don't believe in ghosts. Halloween is a very busy and chaotic night. For some, putting the knives away is just about protecting everyone from an accident on a sugar-filled night of fun. Regardless of where you stand, it certainly doesn’t hurt anything to tuck those knives away for the night.

Halloween traditions and practices tend to vary around the world.

Turns out, there have been a lot of quirky Halloween traditions that kicked off in different parts of the world. In Austria, for example, it is common practice to leave the lights on during Halloween night. Likewise, many leave bread and water out to welcome spirits and calm any strong energies passing by.

In Japan, Mexico, and China, Halloween and the days surrounding it are more of a celebration of the dearly departed. Practices involve burning photos and presenting gifts to loved ones at graveyards. Halloween is the one day when the veil between the living and the dead is believed to be very thin. So, it becomes a day some use to communicate with and celebrate deceased loved ones.

Some beliefs stem from the idea that this is a magical holiday.

There are dozens of fun Halloween superstitions. One of the oldest traditions is the idea that wearing a costume will confuse any wandering, evil spirits and prevent you from harm. Furthermore, some believe you can see a witch at midnight if you wear clothing inside out and walk backward.

Halloween is also the one day of the year where you shouldn’t be afraid if you see a spider. Seeing a spider is believed to be good luck. Many believe a spider is a sign that a loved one is watching over you.

As the transportation of choice for witches, there is tons of lore involving brooms on Halloween. Placing a broom down across a doorway is a common practice to ward against evil spirits. This same practice is also believed to allow the spirits of departed loved ones to communicate with you. Lastly, keeping a broom handy on Halloween isn’t a bad idea. If you feel as though you are being followed by a spirit, stepping over your broomstick will prevent them from disturbing you.