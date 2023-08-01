Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Florida Man Tries to Put Something in Woman's Drink — Thankfully He Fails Miserably This guy tried to slip something in a woman's drink and it was all caught on camera. Here's what happened in the viral TikTok video ... By Pretty Honore Aug. 1 2023, Published 7:27 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@romanpomegranate

Women are at war all day, every day. From the time we wake up in the morning until we go to bed, we have to be on guard. At the gym, at work, and especially at happy hour, women have to keep their eyes peeled for creepy men with bad intentions.

TikTok user Toini Thormaline Shitaleni (@romanpomegranate) was out with a friend when she captured an encounter with one of those creeps on camera at a nightclub in Florida. Her story has since made its rounds on social media, reminding us all to stay ready.

This guy got caught on camera seemingly trying to put something in a woman’s drink.

Toini and her homegirl were in the club living their best life up until a man walked up and bulldozed their boundaries. Upon invading their space, he reached over and seemingly tried to put something in Toini's glass. But on this episode of the world’s clumsiest criminals, he accidentally knocked over a drink and drew attention to himself.

After he spills the drink all over the counter and Toini’s clothes, he continues dancing like nothing happened. A couple of men nearby stepped in to help Toini and just like that, he disappeared and the clip cut off.

While some accused her of staging the viral video, Toini set the record straight when she returned to the social media platform to offer an update. According to her, it wasn’t until later when she played the video back that she noticed what happened.

“I've been roofied twice. So I would know better than to make light of a situation like that. But for context, in the moment, I did not know that, like he had put something in my drink,” she said in the video.

Toini recalled: “Throughout the whole night, he was like, trying to dance with me or touch me or like, just following me around.” “And my friend had to tell him to stop several times. So when the spill happened, I was just like, really frustrated, because almost the whole night we've been telling him to stop. And he didn't,” she went on.

Luckily, fate intervened before he could carry out his alleged plan. Toini later found out that his friend, the man in the video with blond hair, was supposedly in on the whole thing too.

“In hindsight, and I understand, like, you know, you should watch a drink but because the drink was right in front of me, and my phone was right in front of me ... I just assumed a level of safety, which clearly I shouldn't have,” she said.

Police later informed Toini that their hands were tied when it came to holding him accountable. But she said that some people reached out her online and identified the guy who allegedly almost victimized her, as well as his friend. Toini revealed the alleged names and cities of both guys in her video below.

Through social media, Toini learned that not only is the guy a frequent volunteer at a local church, but he’s married with a kid, too! Justice wasn’t served this time around. Sadly, it won’t be the last time. Stay safe out in these streets, ladies!