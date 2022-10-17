Michael Myers' Legacy Lives on Through These Hilarious 'Halloween Ends' Memes

The official Peacock synopsis reads as follows: "Four years after her last encounter with Michael Myers, Laurie Strode finally decides to liberate herself and embrace life. However, a local murder unleashes a cascade of violence and terror, forcing her to confront the evil she can't control."

Not only does Halloween Ends complete David Gordon Green's sequel trilogy — which began with 2018's Halloween followed by 2021's Halloween Kills — but it supposedly wraps up John Carpenter's classic slasher franchise birthed in 1978.